Farfetch (FTCH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Farfetch to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Farfetch stock opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.63. Farfetch has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $31.60.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.40 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Farfetch from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Farfetch from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Farfetch from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Farfetch has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

