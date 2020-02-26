Faiz Francois Nahab Sells 138,723 Shares of Proton Power Systems Plc (LON:PPS) Stock

Proton Power Systems Plc (LON:PPS) insider Faiz Francois Nahab sold 138,723 shares of Proton Power Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.54), for a total transaction of £56,876.43 ($74,817.72).

Faiz Francois Nahab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Faiz Francois Nahab sold 40,000 shares of Proton Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.53), for a total transaction of £16,000 ($21,047.09).

On Thursday, January 23rd, Faiz Francois Nahab sold 40,000 shares of Proton Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.58), for a total transaction of £17,600 ($23,151.80).

On Tuesday, January 14th, Faiz Francois Nahab sold 89,900 shares of Proton Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34), for a total transaction of £23,374 ($30,747.17).

On Thursday, January 16th, Faiz Francois Nahab sold 96,084 shares of Proton Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.42), for a total transaction of £30,746.88 ($40,445.78).

On Tuesday, January 7th, Faiz Francois Nahab sold 40,000 shares of Proton Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.33), for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,154.43).

PPS opened at GBX 37 ($0.49) on Wednesday. Proton Power Systems Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 48 ($0.63). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 35.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 26.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66.

Proton Power Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and tests fuel cells and fuel cell hybrid systems, and related technical components in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers hydrogen fuel cells and fuel cell hybrid systems, as well as UPS and solar batteries.

