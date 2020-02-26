Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Cut by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,179,569 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 12,926 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Facebook worth $447,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,741 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,358,554,000 after acquiring an additional 881,118 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,659,137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,187,788,000 after acquiring an additional 104,982 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,764,837 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,004,233,000 after acquiring an additional 142,716 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,325,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,482,591,000 after acquiring an additional 218,150 shares during the period. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.48.

In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,525 shares of company stock valued at $14,978,982. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $196.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.28 and a 12-month high of $224.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

