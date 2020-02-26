Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Shares Gap Down to $1.45

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.44, but opened at $1.45. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.43, with a volume of 137,796 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Laidlaw initiated coverage on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.95.

The stock has a market capitalization of $153.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EYPT. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $534,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,099,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 199,695 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 50,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 824,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 38,665 shares during the last quarter. 58.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

