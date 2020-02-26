Exfo (TSE:EXF) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Exfo Inc (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO)’s stock price was down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$5.31 and last traded at C$5.33, approximately 1,300 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 9,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.42.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EXF shares. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$4.50 target price on shares of Exfo in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Exfo from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.38. The stock has a market cap of $129.57 million and a PE ratio of 53.15.

Exfo (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$97.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$94.09 million. Equities analysts forecast that Exfo Inc will post 0.349999977086745 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exfo Company Profile (TSE:EXF)

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

