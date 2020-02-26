Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.38, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $19.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.93 million.

NASDAQ EOLS traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $8.95. 14,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,705. Evolus has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.62. The stock has a market cap of $312.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 4.30.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Evolus in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Evolus from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Tuesday. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Evolus in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Evolus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Evolus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.91.

In other Evolus news, insider Rui Avelar sold 39,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $422,423.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,802 shares in the company, valued at $758,289.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

