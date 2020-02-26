EVO Payments (EVOP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect EVO Payments to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EVOP opened at $27.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -68.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.43 and a 200-day moving average of $28.09. EVO Payments has a 52-week low of $23.96 and a 52-week high of $31.93.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on EVO Payments in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. EVO Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.41.

In other EVO Payments news, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $496,480. Insiders own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.