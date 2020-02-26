Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) Stock Position Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Evertec worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Evertec by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,955,000 after purchasing an additional 158,378 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Evertec by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 513,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,070,000 after purchasing an additional 62,159 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evertec by 694.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 468,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,618,000 after purchasing an additional 409,316 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Evertec by 14.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after purchasing an additional 42,740 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Evertec by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 242,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after acquiring an additional 56,365 shares in the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $416,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,626.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EVTC opened at $32.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.73. Evertec Inc has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $37.38.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $127.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.69 million. Evertec had a return on equity of 58.35% and a net margin of 20.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Evertec Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Evertec’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

EVTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

