Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Position Trimmed by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Etsy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Etsy by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,972,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ETSY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Etsy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.64.

ETSY stock opened at $51.95 on Wednesday. Etsy Inc has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $73.35. The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.35, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.05.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 60,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $3,337,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $169,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,238 shares of company stock valued at $6,665,325. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

