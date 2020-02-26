Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) Stock Position Lifted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16,997 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 10,602 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.84 per share, with a total value of $1,036,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,747,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,294,453.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.84. The company had a trading volume of 7,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,078. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 2.13. Esperion Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.24.

ESPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Sunday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Esperion Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.09.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

