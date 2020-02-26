Erie Indemnity (ERIE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) is scheduled to issue its Q4 2019 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:ERIE opened at $156.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Erie Indemnity has a 12-month low of $154.61 and a 12-month high of $270.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.35.

ERIE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Erie Indemnity from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

