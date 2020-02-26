Eric Siebert Sells 1,900 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) VP Eric Siebert sold 1,900 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $20,938.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,719.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eric Siebert also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

On Wednesday, February 19th, Eric Siebert sold 1,100 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $12,100.00.

On Thursday, January 16th, Eric Siebert sold 11,354 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $119,330.54.

Shares of ERII stock opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average of $9.61. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $12.04. The company has a market cap of $600.76 million, a P/E ratio of 40.48 and a beta of 4.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Energy Recovery by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Energy Recovery by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.69% of the company’s stock.

ERII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.