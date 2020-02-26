Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Equitrans Midstream to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.34. Equitrans Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitrans Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

