Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Equitrans Midstream to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of ETRN stock opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.34. Equitrans Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th.
Equitrans Midstream Company Profile
Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.
