Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Watsco Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Watsco in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.83.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $160.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.85. Watsco has a 1-year low of $136.45 and a 1-year high of $183.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.25.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,243,000 after acquiring an additional 15,854 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.46%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

