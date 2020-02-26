Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Pinnacle Renewable Holdings Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (TSE:PL)

Pinnacle Renewable Holdings Inc (TSE:PL) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pinnacle Renewable in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Desjardins analyst D. Newman expects that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the year. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Pinnacle Renewable’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Get Pinnacle Renewable alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Renewable from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Renewable and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Renewable from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Renewable from C$9.00 to C$10.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.65.

Shares of PL stock opened at C$9.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.87, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.41. Pinnacle Renewable has a one year low of C$5.98 and a one year high of C$12.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.97.

Pinnacle Renewable Company Profile

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel for electricity generation in the form of industrial wood pellets, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.