Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Everbridge Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Everbridge in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer analyst A. Uerkwitz anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Everbridge’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($2.15) EPS.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $57.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.21 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 20.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $104.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.66 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $59.85 and a 52-week high of $106.88.

In other news, Chairman Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 46,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $3,720,884.10. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 130,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,456,291.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total transaction of $273,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,730.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,356 shares of company stock worth $10,718,967. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 16.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.