EQT (EQT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

EQT (NYSE:EQT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:EQT opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.50. EQT has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

EQT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised EQT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on EQT from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cfra cut EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

