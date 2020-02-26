EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 489,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of EQT worth $5,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of EQT by 87.1% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 85,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 39,836 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in EQT by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd now owns 20,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. lifted its position in EQT by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 676,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 88,130 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EQT. Tudor Pickering lowered EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EQT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of EQT stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $5.29. 22,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,361,881. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.06%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

