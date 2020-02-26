EQM Midstream Partners (EQM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect EQM Midstream Partners to post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:EQM opened at $21.93 on Wednesday. EQM Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $20.89 and a 12 month high of $47.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.93 and its 200-day moving average is $28.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. EQM Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 91.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of EQM Midstream Partners from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of EQM Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.89.

EQM Midstream Partners Company Profile

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

