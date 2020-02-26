EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 61.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.43.

In related news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $141,700.00. Also, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,790.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

EPR stock opened at $65.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $65.31 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.52.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.88). EPR Properties had a net margin of 29.67% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $170.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.72%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

