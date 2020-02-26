Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp Sells 26,000 Shares of Stock

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total value of $3,394,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,464.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:ETR opened at $126.30 on Wednesday. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $135.55. The company has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 11.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Entergy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Entergy by 14.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Entergy from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Entergy from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Entergy from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price (up from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

