Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $764.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.15 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 16.89% and a negative return on equity of 99.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Endo International updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.15-2.40 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.15-2.40 EPS.

Shares of ENDP stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.32. 106,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,530,579. Endo International has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.44.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENDP shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Endo International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

