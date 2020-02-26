Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised Emergent Biosolutions from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Emergent Biosolutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emergent Biosolutions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.83.

Get Emergent Biosolutions alerts:

Emergent Biosolutions stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.83. The stock had a trading volume of 961 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,691. Emergent Biosolutions has a 12 month low of $39.11 and a 12 month high of $71.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.35, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.10). Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $360.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emergent Biosolutions will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Emergent Biosolutions news, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 4,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $308,339.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,483,769 shares in the company, valued at $96,296,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Zsolt Harsanyi sold 3,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $188,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,597 shares of company stock worth $6,016,829 in the last ninety days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 601,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,441,000 after buying an additional 23,197 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 538,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,075,000 after acquiring an additional 34,074 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 219,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,826,000 after acquiring an additional 38,562 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emergent Biosolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Biosolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Biosolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.