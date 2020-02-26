Element Solutions Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ESI)

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 4,286 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 4,716% compared to the typical daily volume of 89 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 778.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 4,991.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

ESI opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.99. Element Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $12.74. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.16 and a beta of 2.13.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ESI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Element Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.