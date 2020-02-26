Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.93-0.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.94. Element Solutions also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.93-0.97 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ESI shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Element Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Element Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Element Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Element Solutions has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Element Solutions stock opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.16 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Element Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $12.74.

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

