Egretia (EGT) Hits Market Cap of $6.72 Million

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 26th. Egretia has a market capitalization of $6.72 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Egretia has traded 25.6% lower against the dollar. One Egretia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEx, Hotbit, Bilaxy and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Egretia alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011054 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.41 or 0.02589228 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00207187 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00038561 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00123683 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Egretia Profile

Egretia launched on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,308,472 tokens. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io . Egretia’s official website is egretia.io

Egretia Token Trading

Egretia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, OKEx, CoinEx, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Egretia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Egretia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.