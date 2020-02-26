Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) by 55.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 241,941 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 783,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,340,000 after acquiring an additional 286,899 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ecopetrol by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,870,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,855,000 after purchasing an additional 243,291 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Ecopetrol by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 253,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 40,354 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Ecopetrol by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,294,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,039,000 after purchasing an additional 25,906 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ecopetrol by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 31,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 16,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EC traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.30. 228,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,979. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ecopetrol SA has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $23.24. The firm has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on EC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.80 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.06.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

