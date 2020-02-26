Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) EVP Michael C. Mccormick Sells 4,900 Shares of Stock

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total value of $1,011,997.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,430 shares in the company, valued at $12,274,077.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ECL stock opened at $194.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.21 and a 52-week high of $211.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.60. The company has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ECL. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,657,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,486,296,000 after acquiring an additional 578,662 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,843,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,826,000 after acquiring an additional 493,401 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,336,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $643,894,000 after acquiring an additional 381,681 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,443,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,396,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,474,000 after acquiring an additional 264,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

