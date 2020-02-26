Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:ESES) Trading 138.3% Higher

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:ESES)’s stock price traded up 138.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.02 and last traded at $0.01, 8,937 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 2% from the average session volume of 9,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.

About Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:ESES)

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc provides oilfield services in the United States and Argentina. The company offers pressure pumping, coiled tubing, and field management services to the upstream oil and gas industry. Its customers consist primarily of international oil and gas exploration and production companies, including national oil companies, local privately-held exploration and production companies, and other service companies.

