Echelon Wealth Partners Lowers Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) to Hold

Echelon Wealth Partners cut shares of Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has $120.00 price objective on the stock.

CGJTF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James reissued a hold rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS CGJTF opened at $82.12 on Friday. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of $55.10 and a fifty-two week high of $91.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.57.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

