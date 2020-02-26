EAGLE POINT CR/COM (ECC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter.

ECC stock opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average of $15.50. EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.41.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.13%. EAGLE POINT CR/COM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.94%.

ECC has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised EAGLE POINT CR/COM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised EAGLE POINT CR/COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

