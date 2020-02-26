Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Shares Gap Down to $33.46

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.70, but opened at $33.46. Dynatrace shares last traded at $32.61, with a volume of 40,204 shares.

DT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dynatrace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Dynatrace from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Dynatrace from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.32.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dynatrace will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 23,358,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $560,847,140.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $1,957,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,817,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,687,209.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,149,964 shares of company stock valued at $653,664,536 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

