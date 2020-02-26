Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $32.67

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.67 and last traded at $32.97, with a volume of 540278 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.72.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.17 and a 200-day moving average of $47.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.35.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $884.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 17.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 6.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

