Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of (0.09)-0.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $730-$780 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $801.42 million.Dycom Industries also updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to -0.09-0.08 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DY. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dycom Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.25.

NYSE DY traded down $9.75 on Wednesday, reaching $32.97. 540,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,653. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.35. Dycom Industries has a 12 month low of $39.54 and a 12 month high of $64.22.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $884.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.19 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

