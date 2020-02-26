Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Announces Earnings Results

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $239.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.89 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Dorman Products updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.35-3.55 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.35-3.55 EPS.

Shares of DORM stock opened at $63.96 on Wednesday. Dorman Products has a 52-week low of $63.53 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.32.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on DORM. B. Riley reduced their price target on Dorman Products from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Barrington Research began coverage on Dorman Products in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Dorman Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.