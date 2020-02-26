Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in shares of Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,533 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Dorman Products by 15.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in Dorman Products by 37.3% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,653 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Dorman Products by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Dorman Products during the third quarter worth $519,000. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM traded up $2.23 on Wednesday, hitting $66.19. The company had a trading volume of 80,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,380. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Dorman Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.53 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.40 and a 200 day moving average of $75.32. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.49.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.18). Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $239.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dorman Products Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

DORM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Dorman Products in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Dorman Products from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

