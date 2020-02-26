Discovery Inc Series B (DISCB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DISCB opened at $35.01 on Wednesday. Discovery Inc Series B has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $41.60. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.15 and a 200-day moving average of $35.72.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series B from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

