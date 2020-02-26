Discovery Communications (DISCA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) will post its Q4 2019 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Discovery Communications to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of DISCA stock opened at $27.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.67. Discovery Communications has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $33.65. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.57.
In other news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $285,760,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Discovery Communications
Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.
