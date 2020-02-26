Dirtt Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Shares Down 21.8%

Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd (TSE:DRT)’s stock price was down 21.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.93 and last traded at C$2.94, approximately 542,449 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 276% from the average daily volume of 144,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.76.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered Dirtt Environmental Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$7.40 to C$5.25 in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Get Dirtt Environmental Solutions alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.06. The stock has a market cap of $349.67 million and a P/E ratio of 72.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.23, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.74.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs customized prefabricated interiors. The company combines its proprietary 3D design, configuration, and manufacturing software with integrated in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions and its distribution partner network.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Dirtt Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dirtt Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.