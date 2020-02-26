Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:GASL) Shares Gap Down to $4.15

Shares of Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:GASL) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.99, but opened at $4.15. Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $3.46, with a volume of 2,810,898 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day moving average is $7.81.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $2,095,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the performance of the ISE Revere Natural Gas Index (the Index). The ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index has been created to provide investors with a product allowing them to quickly take advantage of both event-driven news and long term trends in the natural gas industry.

