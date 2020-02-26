Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) PT Raised to $110.00 at Wedbush

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.19 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CL King started coverage on Dine Brands Global in a report on Monday, December 30th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded Dine Brands Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Dine Brands Global in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.67.

Dine Brands Global stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.02. 2,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,488. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.84. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $68.02 and a twelve month high of $104.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.44.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 56.76% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.71%.

In other news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 4,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $443,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 5,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $493,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,880,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $793,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 567.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 23,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 19,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

