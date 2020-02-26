Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Downgraded to “Neutral” at MKM Partners

MKM Partners lowered shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. MKM Partners currently has $105.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price target of $90.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DIN. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Monday, December 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.67.

Shares of DIN traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,488. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.44. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $68.02 and a 1-year high of $104.46.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 56.76% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This is a boost from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.71%.

In other Dine Brands Global news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 4,723 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $443,962.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 5,806 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $493,510.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

