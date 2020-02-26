Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.49), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 7.14%. Dillard’s’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 EPS.

Dillard’s stock traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.57. 93,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,004. Dillard’s has a 52 week low of $47.95 and a 52 week high of $86.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.04.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DDS shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Dillard’s from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Dillard’s from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet cut Dillard’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Dillard’s in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.14.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.