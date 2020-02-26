DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Deutsche Bank raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $12.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.83, but opened at $10.56. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. DiamondRock Hospitality shares last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 2,700,137 shares.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DiamondRock Hospitality currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRH. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,931,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,283,000 after buying an additional 937,426 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,988,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,272,000 after acquiring an additional 85,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,759,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,653,000 after acquiring an additional 115,163 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,696,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,741,000 after acquiring an additional 219,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,656,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,517,000 after acquiring an additional 193,884 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average of $10.17.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile (NYSE:DRH)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

