DiaMedica Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:DMCAF) versus BioMarin Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:BMRN) Head-To-Head Comparison

DiaMedica Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:DMCAF) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for DiaMedica Therapeutics and BioMarin Pharmaceutical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DiaMedica Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A BioMarin Pharmaceutical 0 2 14 0 2.88

BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus target price of $114.38, suggesting a potential upside of 25.69%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.0% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

DiaMedica Therapeutics has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DiaMedica Therapeutics and BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaMedica Therapeutics N/A N/A -$2.22 million N/A N/A BioMarin Pharmaceutical $1.49 billion 10.96 -$77.21 million ($0.33) -275.76

DiaMedica Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Profitability

This table compares DiaMedica Therapeutics and BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaMedica Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A BioMarin Pharmaceutical -2.65% -1.35% -0.91%

Summary

BioMarin Pharmaceutical beats DiaMedica Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications. It is also developing DM199 for the treatment vascular dementia. In addition, the company is developing DM300, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment for acute pancreatitis. The company was formerly known as DiaMedica Inc. and changed its name to DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. in December 2016. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease. The company's commercial products also comprise Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; Palynziq, a PEGylated recombinant phenylalanine ammonia lyase enzyme for adult patients with PKU; Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis IV Type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; and Firdapse for lambert eaton myasthenic syndrome. Its clinical and pre-clinical product pipeline includes valoctocogene roxaparvovec, an adeno associated virus vector drug development candidate in patients with severe hemophilia A; and vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia, a form of disproportionate short stature in humans. The company serves specialty pharmacies; and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies, as well as distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It has collaboration and license agreements with Sarepta Therapeutics and Asubio Pharma Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

