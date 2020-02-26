Desire Price Tops $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. One Desire coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Mercatox. Desire has a total market cap of $13,954.00 and approximately $6,681.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Desire has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,050.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.39 or 0.02566867 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $320.73 or 0.03542715 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.12 or 0.00708209 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.35 or 0.00788095 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00090580 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009997 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00027451 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00568810 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Desire Profile

Desire is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin . Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com

Desire Coin Trading

Desire can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

