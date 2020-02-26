Dell (DELL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Dell (NYSE:DELL) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Dell to post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $22.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.03 billion. Dell had a return on equity of 457.91% and a net margin of 4.54%. Dell’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Dell to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE DELL opened at $46.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.90. Dell has a twelve month low of $44.35 and a twelve month high of $70.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 97,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $4,874,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,388 shares in the company, valued at $6,319,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 141,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $7,222,641.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 218,008 shares in the company, valued at $11,131,488.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 669,506 shares of company stock valued at $33,431,564 over the last three months. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Dell from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura decreased their price objective on Dell from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dell in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dell from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.21.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

