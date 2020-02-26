Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) received a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.90 ($90.58) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €71.95 ($83.66).

Delivery Hero stock opened at €71.92 ($83.63) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €72.01 and a 200-day moving average of €53.95. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €31.50 ($36.63) and a one year high of €81.62 ($94.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99.

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

