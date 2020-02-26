Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Increased to by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets to in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Deere & Company from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut their target price on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Deere & Company from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $176.67.

Shares of DE traded up $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,777. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.61. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $132.68 and a twelve month high of $181.99. The company has a market cap of $54.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.58%.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $1,996,652.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,066,848.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 8,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.11, for a total value of $1,412,380.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,558,725.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,250 shares of company stock valued at $6,046,457 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 2,785.7% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

