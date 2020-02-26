DCC (LON:DCC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6,080.00

DCC plc (LON:DCC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 6,080 ($79.98) and last traded at GBX 6,102 ($80.27), with a volume of 18458 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6,252 ($82.24).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,350 ($109.84) target price on shares of DCC in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 7,108 ($93.50) target price on shares of DCC in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of DCC from GBX 7,900 ($103.92) to GBX 7,500 ($98.66) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,916.38 ($104.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.35, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,323.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6,673.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion and a PE ratio of 24.50.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

